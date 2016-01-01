Dr. Peter Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Anderson, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Anderson, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Anderson works at
Locations
-
1
St. Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-3871
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anderson?
About Dr. Peter Anderson, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1669426425
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson works at
Dr. Anderson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.