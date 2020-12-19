Overview of Dr. Peter Andrews, MD

Dr. Peter Andrews, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kingston, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



Dr. Andrews works at Andrews And Verazin Surgical Consultants in Kingston, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.