Dr. Peter Ang, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Fairmont, WV. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with United Hospital Center.



Dr. Ang works at Wvu Medicine West Fairmont Primary Care in Fairmont, WV with other offices in Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Dyslipidemia, Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures and Lipid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.