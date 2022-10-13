See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Fairmont, WV
Dr. Peter Ang, MD

Geriatric Medicine
5.0 (14)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Peter Ang, MD

Dr. Peter Ang, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Fairmont, WV. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with United Hospital Center.

Dr. Ang works at Wvu Medicine West Fairmont Primary Care in Fairmont, WV with other offices in Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Dyslipidemia, Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures and Lipid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Ang's Office Locations

    Wvu Medicine West Fairmont Primary Care
    1377 Locust Ave, Fairmont, WV 26554 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 363-3500
    West Virginia University Hospitals
    1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 363-3500
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Hilsbos Family Care Pllc
    5 Erwin Ln Ste B, Fairmont, WV 26554 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 366-7611

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • United Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dyslipidemia
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Lipid Disorders
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    How was your appointment with Dr. Ang?

    Oct 13, 2022
    Accompanying my sister, to Dr. Ang, In September of this year, after my sister had a heart attack. He is one of three of her doctors at WVU. Dr. Ang as an MD, has regulated her medication's and has updated all necessary information, including blood test, and other test to improve her health. I am happy to say she is home now and improving day by day. Thank you, Dr. Ang, and WVU.
    Peggy Channell — Oct 13, 2022
    About Dr. Peter Ang, MD

    Geriatric Medicine
    32 years of experience
    English, Chinese and Italian
    Education & Certifications

    WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Ang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ang is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Ang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Ang has seen patients for Dyslipidemia, Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures and Lipid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ang on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Ang speaks Chinese and Italian.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

