Dr. Peter Angelos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Angelos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Angelos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Angelos, MD
Dr. Peter Angelos, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Riverside Medical Center and The University Of Chicago Medical Center.
Dr. Angelos works at
Dr. Angelos' Office Locations
-
1
Uchicago Medicine Streeterville150 E Huron St Ste 900, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (773) 834-3524
-
2
Ophthalmology5841 S Maryland Ave, Chicago, IL 60637 Directions (773) 702-9200
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Medical Center
- The University Of Chicago Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthPartners
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Angelos?
Dr. Angelo's is quite simply the best doctor I have had in my lifetime. Clearly he's a leader in his field, but he manages to do so with care, compassion, patience and humor that is surely unrivaled. He's so good that I'm likely to never see him again, but I can sure sing his praises to others who might be lucky enough to be his patient at the scariest moment of their lives.
About Dr. Peter Angelos, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1568435428
Education & Certifications
- University Mich Med School
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Angelos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Angelos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Angelos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Angelos works at
Dr. Angelos has seen patients for Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Hyperparathyroidism and Thyroid Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Angelos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Angelos speaks Arabic.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Angelos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Angelos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Angelos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Angelos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.