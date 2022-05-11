Overview of Dr. Peter Angelos, MD

Dr. Peter Angelos, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Riverside Medical Center and The University Of Chicago Medical Center.



Dr. Angelos works at Uchicago Medicine Streeterville in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Hyperparathyroidism and Thyroid Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.