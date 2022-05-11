See All General Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. Peter Angelos, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Peter Angelos, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (17)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Peter Angelos, MD

Dr. Peter Angelos, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Riverside Medical Center and The University Of Chicago Medical Center.

Dr. Angelos works at Uchicago Medicine Streeterville in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Hyperparathyroidism and Thyroid Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Angelos' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Uchicago Medicine Streeterville
    150 E Huron St Ste 900, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 834-3524
  2. 2
    Ophthalmology
    5841 S Maryland Ave, Chicago, IL 60637 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 702-9200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverside Medical Center
  • The University Of Chicago Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Hyperparathyroidism
Thyroid Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Hyperparathyroidism
Thyroid Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Endocrine Tumors of Pancreas Chevron Icon
Follicular Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Medullary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Type 1 Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Type 2 Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Type 2b Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Type 3 Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Papillary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Familial Medullary Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Hurthle Cell Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthPartners
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Angelos?

    May 11, 2022
    Dr. Angelo's is quite simply the best doctor I have had in my lifetime. Clearly he's a leader in his field, but he manages to do so with care, compassion, patience and humor that is surely unrivaled. He's so good that I'm likely to never see him again, but I can sure sing his praises to others who might be lucky enough to be his patient at the scariest moment of their lives.
    Gary Rudnick — May 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Peter Angelos, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Peter Angelos, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Angelos to family and friends

    Dr. Angelos' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Angelos

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Peter Angelos, MD.

    About Dr. Peter Angelos, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568435428
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Mich Med School
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Angelos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Angelos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Angelos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Angelos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Angelos works at Uchicago Medicine Streeterville in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Angelos’s profile.

    Dr. Angelos has seen patients for Parathyroid (Gland) Disease, Hyperparathyroidism and Thyroid Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Angelos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Angelos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Angelos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Angelos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Angelos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Peter Angelos, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.