Overview

Dr. Peter Armstrong, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Nebraska at Lincoln and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Piedmont Augusta and Pikeville Medical Center.



Dr. Armstrong works at Augusta Vascular Center - 13th Street in Augusta, GA with other offices in Pikeville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.