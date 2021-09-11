See All General Surgeons in Augusta, GA
Dr. Peter Armstrong, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Peter Armstrong, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Nebraska at Lincoln and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Piedmont Augusta and Pikeville Medical Center.

Dr. Armstrong works at Augusta Vascular Center - 13th Street in Augusta, GA with other offices in Pikeville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Fresenius Vascular Care Augusta LLC
    630 13th St Ste 250, Augusta, GA 30901 (706) 724-2500
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    911 Bypass Rd Bldg A, Pikeville, KY 41501 (606) 430-2201
    Stephen W. Brown and Radiology Associates of Augusta Llp
    1125 Troupe St, Augusta, GA 30904 (706) 724-2500
    3624 J Dewey Gray Cir Ste 101, Augusta, GA 30909 (706) 854-9932

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital
  • Piedmont Augusta
  • Pikeville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Embolism
Empyema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Empyema
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 11, 2021
    Laura Cave — Sep 11, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Peter Armstrong, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942362942
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Nebraska at Lincoln
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Armstrong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Armstrong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Armstrong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Armstrong has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Armstrong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Armstrong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armstrong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Armstrong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Armstrong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

