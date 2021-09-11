Dr. Peter Armstrong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Armstrong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Armstrong, MD
Dr. Peter Armstrong, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Nebraska at Lincoln and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Piedmont Augusta and Pikeville Medical Center.
Fresenius Vascular Care Augusta LLC630 13th St Ste 250, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 724-2500Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- 2 911 Bypass Rd Bldg A, Pikeville, KY 41501 Directions (606) 430-2201
Stephen W. Brown and Radiology Associates of Augusta Llp1125 Troupe St, Augusta, GA 30904 Directions (706) 724-2500
- 4 3624 J Dewey Gray Cir Ste 101, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 854-9932
- Doctors Hospital
- Piedmont Augusta
- Pikeville Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
He saved my life!!! He is a brilliant surgeon and a good human being. Would never want another vascular aurgeon
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- University of Nebraska at Lincoln
- General Surgery
Dr. Armstrong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Armstrong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Armstrong has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Armstrong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Armstrong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armstrong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Armstrong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Armstrong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.