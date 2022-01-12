Dr. Peter Bachwich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bachwich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Bachwich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Bachwich, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Dublin Methodist Hospital, OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Bachwich works at
Locations
Millhon Clinic7630 Rivers Edge Dr, Columbus, OH 43235 Directions (614) 533-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
First time to see Dr Bachwich and was a great experience from beginning to end. His nurse was very kind and helpful. He was thorough, listened and explained his findings clearly. He answered all my questions & put a plan in place to help evaluate further & treat. I liked his approach, professionalism & kindness. The lab tech did everything to make the blood draw easier for me, as it is usually painful & nurses have a rough time with my tiny veins. She was extremely calming & helpful. She did an excellent job basically pain free. (I think their names were Brenda & Amanda) but I'm terrible w/names.& so sorry if I'm wrong.) I highly recommend Dr Bachwich. Office is clean too.
About Dr. Peter Bachwich, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1366435463
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Univ of MI Med Sch
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bachwich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bachwich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bachwich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bachwich.
