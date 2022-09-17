Dr. Peter Badalamenti, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Badalamenti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Badalamenti, DDS
Overview
Dr. Peter Badalamenti, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lakeland, FL.
Locations
Family Dental Care4455 Florida National Dr # 13, Lakeland, FL 33813 Directions (702) 780-6236
Boca Park Dental1000 S Rampart Blvd Ste 13, Las Vegas, NV 89145 Directions (702) 780-6236
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Diversified Dental Services
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
We have been going to Dr. B for nearly a decade. His staff and hygienists are always professional and courteous. Dr. B is thorough and has your best interest and health in mind. He does not recommend unnecessary treatments. We love Dr. B!
About Dr. Peter Badalamenti, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, Italian
- Male
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Badalamenti has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Badalamenti accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Badalamenti using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Badalamenti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Badalamenti speaks Italian.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Badalamenti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Badalamenti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Badalamenti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Badalamenti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.