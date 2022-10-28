Dr. Peter Baiocco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baiocco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Baiocco, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Baiocco, MD
Dr. Peter Baiocco, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Baiocco works at
Dr. Baiocco's Office Locations
-
1
Manhattan Endoscopy Center, LLC535 5th Ave Fl 5, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 682-2828
-
2
Peter Baiocco, MD1317 E 3rd St, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Directions (212) 734-8811
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baiocco?
From the moment we set the appointment for my husband we had an amazing experience. Dr. Baiocco has a a wonderful bedside manner and wasted no time in letting us know the next steps to diagnose the root cause of my husband’s issue.
About Dr. Peter Baiocco, MD
- Pain Management
- English, Italian
- 1679539027
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baiocco has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baiocco accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baiocco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baiocco works at
Dr. Baiocco has seen patients for Gastritis and Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baiocco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Baiocco speaks Italian.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Baiocco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baiocco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baiocco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baiocco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.