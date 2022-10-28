See All Pain Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Peter Baiocco, MD

Pain Management
4.4 (39)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Peter Baiocco, MD

Dr. Peter Baiocco, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Baiocco works at Northwell Health in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis and Inflammatory Bowel Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Baiocco's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Manhattan Endoscopy Center, LLC
    535 5th Ave Fl 5, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 682-2828
  2. 2
    Peter Baiocco, MD
    1317 E 3rd St, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 734-8811

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastritis
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Dysphagia
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Peter Baiocco, MD

    • Pain Management
    • English, Italian
    Education & Certifications

    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Baiocco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baiocco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baiocco has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baiocco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baiocco has seen patients for Gastritis and Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baiocco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Baiocco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baiocco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baiocco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baiocco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

