Dr. Bangsund accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peter Bangsund, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Bangsund, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chico, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Adventist Health Clear Lake, Enloe Medical Center and Oroville Hospital.
Dr. Bangsund works at
Locations
Enloe Digestive Diseases Clinic111 Raley Blvd Ste 100, Chico, CA 95928 Directions (530) 332-4664
Enloe Medical Center1531 Esplanade, Chico, CA 95926 Directions (530) 332-7388Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Clear Lake
- Enloe Medical Center
- Oroville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
About Dr. Peter Bangsund, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1265637227
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Gastroenterology
