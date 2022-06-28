Overview

Dr. Peter Banitt, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tualatin, OR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center and Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center.



Dr. Banitt works at The Oregon Clinic in Tualatin, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.