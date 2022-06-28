Dr. Peter Banitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Banitt, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Peter Banitt, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tualatin, OR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center and Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center.
Cardiology - Tualatin19260 SW 65th Ave Ste 420, Tualatin, OR 97062 Directions (503) 692-0405
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Emanuel Medical Center
- Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center
Had an ultrasound and a visit with Dr Banitt.
- BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
- Beth Israel Hospital
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- University of Iowa College of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
