Overview of Dr. Peter Barcas, DO

Dr. Peter Barcas, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Barcas works at Monmouth-ocean Neurology PC in Neptune, NJ with other offices in Brick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.