Dr. Peter Barre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Barre, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Barre, MD
Dr. Peter Barre, MD is a General Hand Surgery Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in General Hand Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Barre works at
Dr. Barre's Office Locations
-
1
Hand and Reconstructive Surgeons and Associates at Miami Valley Hospital South Campus2400 Miami Valley Dr Ste 280, Centerville, OH 45459 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barre?
Dr Barre is one of the best
About Dr. Peter Barre, MD
- General Hand Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1508860958
Education & Certifications
- Western Reserve Care System
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Univ TX
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barre has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barre accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Barre using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Barre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barre works at
Dr. Barre has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
204 patients have reviewed Dr. Barre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.