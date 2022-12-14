Overview of Dr. Peter Barre, MD

Dr. Peter Barre, MD is a General Hand Surgery Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in General Hand Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South and Miami Valley Hospital.



Dr. Barre works at Hand and Reconstructive Surgeons and Associates in Centerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.