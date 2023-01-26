Overview of Dr. Peter Basta, MD

Dr. Peter Basta, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Research Medical Center, Lee's Summit Medical Center and Menorah Medical Center.



Dr. Basta works at Midwest Neuroscience Institute in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Lees Summit, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.