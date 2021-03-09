Dr. Peter Bechtel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bechtel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Bechtel, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Bechtel, MD
Dr. Peter Bechtel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Anderson, SC.
Dr. Bechtel works at
Dr. Bechtel's Office Locations
AnMed Piedmont Surgical - Anderson2000 E Greenville St Ste 2500, Anderson, SC 29621 Directions (864) 512-6810Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AnMed Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring and attentive to patient needs. Would not hesitate to recommend Dr Bechtel to anyone.
About Dr. Peter Bechtel, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1144481383
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
