Dr. Peter Beitsch, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Beitsch, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.
Locations
Glen Lakes Ob. Gyn. PA8140 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 800, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 350-6672
Dallas Surgical Group7777 Forest Ln Ste C760, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-8039
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Beitsch and his staff can be summed up on one word. EXCELLENT. Caring and professional. Highly recommend this practice. I am being treated for melanoma. Terri has always returned my calls in a timely manner.
About Dr. Peter Beitsch, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1336187731
Education & Certifications
- John Wayne Cancer Institute
- University Tex Sw And Affil Hosps
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beitsch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beitsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beitsch has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beitsch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Beitsch speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Beitsch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beitsch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beitsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beitsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.