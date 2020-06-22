Dr. Belitsos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Belitsos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Belitsos, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.
Dr. Belitsos works at
Locations
-
1
Park Medical Associates LLC10755 Falls Rd Ste 200, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 583-7106
-
2
Green Spring Station Endoscopy10751 Falls Rd Ste 425, Lutherville, MD 21093 Directions (410) 583-2760
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Belitsos?
Great! He is very kind and thorough. I like the fact that he takes your blood pressure himself rather than rely on an automatic blood pressure cuff. I would not see anyone else unless I was having an emergency or was in a different country.
About Dr. Peter Belitsos, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1619978871
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Belitsos accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Belitsos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Belitsos works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Belitsos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belitsos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Belitsos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Belitsos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.