Dr. Peter Bendetson, MD is a Dermatologist in Loxahatchee, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.



Dr. Bendetson works at JAMES J GOAD MD in Loxahatchee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.