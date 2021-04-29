Dr. Peter Bendetson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bendetson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Bendetson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Bendetson, MD is a Dermatologist in Loxahatchee, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.
Dr. Bendetson works at
Locations
-
1
James J Goad MD13005 Southern Blvd Ste 231, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Directions (561) 328-9434
-
2
Peter R. Bendetson, M.D. Dermatology12983 Southern Blvd, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Directions (561) 328-9434
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- CeltiCare Health
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bendetson?
I was staying in Florida for a few months when I noticed a bump on my chest that quickly turned red. My doctor back home recommended I get it checked out by a Dermatologist here in FL, knowing my health care insurance did not cover any procedure out of state (MassHealth) What a joke… I contacted Dr Bendetson and made an appointment anyways knowing I would pay out of pocket. Dr Bendetson is an awesome man and looked at my issue and asked me if I wanted it removed right then I said what’s the cost as my (MassHealth) won’t cover me here in FL. He said “Don’t you worry about that we can work it out”. So, Ok I said and after the half hour procedure on that very 1st visit, I said “what do I owe you Doc… He turned & asked his assistant ‘What do we want to charge him for this”? Well let me tell you her response was shocking!!!! I said “Really”???? & he said “Yes Really” Let me tell you I couldn’t get the cash out of my pocket quick enough! I highly recommend Dr Bendetson to anyone
About Dr. Peter Bendetson, MD
- Dermatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1811956329
Education & Certifications
- Roswell Park Cancer Institute
- Boston University Medical Center
- Memorial Hospital
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Tufts University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bendetson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bendetson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bendetson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bendetson works at
Dr. Bendetson has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bendetson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bendetson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bendetson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bendetson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bendetson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.