Dr. Peter Bernhard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Bernhard, MD
Dr. Peter Bernhard, MD is an Urology Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Bernhard works at
Dr. Bernhard's Office Locations
Cooper Bone & Joint Institute3 Cooper Plz Rm 403, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions
Cooper Urologic Surgery127 Church Rd Ste 600, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions
Cooper General Surgery900 Centennial Blvd Ste D Bldg 1, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bernhard - EXCELLENT. We went over my situation; I almost made a bad decision on a procedure based on info from another urologist in NJ who was rushed - did not have enough time to spend with me. Dr. Bernhard set me straight and confirmed what my own internist had suspected. Dr. Bernhard saved me a lot of $ (when he could easily have performed the procedure) as well as saved me from unnecessary suffering and risk. He did this all while carefully explaining pros and cons, showing me scans, and advising what he would do for his own self or family. Very grateful!! Plan to see him again for any future urology issues.
About Dr. Peter Bernhard, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- REGIONS HOSPITAL
- MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bernhard has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernhard accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Bernhard using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Bernhard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernhard has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernhard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernhard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernhard.
