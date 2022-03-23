Overview of Dr. Peter Bernhard, MD

Dr. Peter Bernhard, MD is an Urology Specialist in Camden, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Bernhard works at Cooper Bone & Joint Institute in Camden, NJ with other offices in Marlton, NJ and Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.