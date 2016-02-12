Dr. Peter Bernheim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernheim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Bernheim, MD
Dr. Peter Bernheim, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gulfport, MS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital At Gulfport.
Gulfport4500 W Railroad St, Gulfport, MS 39501 Directions (228) 863-8836
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital At Gulfport
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr. Bernheim was very thorough in gathering information on everything I had going on before deciding on a plan of action.
About Dr. Peter Bernheim, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Bernheim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernheim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernheim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernheim has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernheim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernheim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernheim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernheim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernheim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.