Overview of Dr. Peter Betz, MD

Dr. Peter Betz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lynchburg, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.



Dr. Betz works at Centra Medical Group Piedmont Psychiatric Center in Lynchburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.