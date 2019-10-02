Dr. Betz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Betz, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Betz, MD
Dr. Peter Betz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lynchburg, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.
Dr. Betz works at
Dr. Betz's Office Locations
Centra Medical Group Piedmont Psychiatric Center3300 Rivermont Ave, Lynchburg, VA 24503 Directions (434) 200-5999
Hospital Affiliations
- Centra Lynchburg General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent psychiatrist; listens very carefully to your needs and concerns.
About Dr. Peter Betz, MD
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1871592790
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
Dr. Betz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Betz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Betz works at
Dr. Betz has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Betz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Betz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Betz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Betz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Betz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.