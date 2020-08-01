Overview of Dr. Peter Bhiro, DO

Dr. Peter Bhiro, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Forked River, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.



Dr. Bhiro works at Comprehensive Health Center LLC in Forked River, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.