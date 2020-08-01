See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Forked River, NJ
Dr. Peter Bhiro, DO

Internal Medicine
3.2 (30)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Peter Bhiro, DO

Dr. Peter Bhiro, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Forked River, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.

Dr. Bhiro works at Comprehensive Health Center LLC in Forked River, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bhiro's Office Locations

    Comprehensive Health Center LLC
    949 Lacey Rd Ste C4, Forked River, NJ 08731 (609) 693-8690

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 01, 2020
    Dr. Bhiro is nothing short of a superior physician. His integrative approach to patient care is unique, refreshing, and completely needed in the medical profession! From initial appointment, to thorough physical examination, ordering or lab tests and detailed follow-through is truly one of a kind and first class all the way through. In 30 years on the planet I've never had such a present, caring, attentive, and generally happy and friendly physician thoroughly committed to my overall health and well-being. We found a medical issue, he alerted me of it immediately and gave me clear instructions on how to manage it on my own. I absolutely think Dr. Bhiro is one of the best and look forward to many years with him as my primary care doctor!
    Michael M. — Aug 01, 2020
    About Dr. Peter Bhiro, DO

    • Internal Medicine
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1245296771
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Bhiro, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bhiro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bhiro works at Comprehensive Health Center LLC in Forked River, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Bhiro’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhiro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhiro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

