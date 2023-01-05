Dr. Peter Biglin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Biglin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Biglin, DO
Overview of Dr. Peter Biglin, DO
Dr. Peter Biglin, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bingham Farms, MI. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Biglin works at
Dr. Biglin's Office Locations
Michigan Orthopaedic Surgeons - Bingham Farms24255 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 100, Bingham Farms, MI 48025 Directions (248) 988-8085
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I was taken care of quickly and Dr. Biglin explained the results well.
About Dr. Peter Biglin, DO
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1831187376
Education & Certifications
- Michigan State University
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Botsford General Hospital
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Pain Medicine and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Biglin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Biglin accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Biglin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Biglin has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Biglin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Biglin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Biglin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Biglin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Biglin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.