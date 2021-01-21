See All General Surgeons in Kirkland, WA
Dr. Peter Billing, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (16)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Peter Billing, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.

Dr. Billing works at EvergreenHealth Vascular Care in Kirkland, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eastside OB/GYN
    12303 NE 130th Ln, Kirkland, WA 98034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 450-7007
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Obesity
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Obesity
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Recurrent Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 21, 2021
    My husband and I both had gastric sleeves done last year. Billings was warm, professional and he did an excellent job! We’ve lost over a hundred pounds in 7 months between the two of us. The staff is communicative and kind. We highly recommend!!
    Perfection — Jan 21, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Peter Billing, MD
    About Dr. Peter Billing, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801817028
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    Medical Education
    • University of Minnesota Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California, Los Angeles. (UCLA)
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Billing, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Billing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Billing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Billing works at EvergreenHealth Vascular Care in Kirkland, WA. View the full address on Dr. Billing’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Billing. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Billing.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Billing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Billing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

