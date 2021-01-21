Dr. Peter Billing, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Billing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Billing, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Peter Billing, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.
Dr. Billing works at
Eastside OB/GYN12303 NE 130th Ln, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 450-7007Monday7:00am - 5:00pm
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
My husband and I both had gastric sleeves done last year. Billings was warm, professional and he did an excellent job! We’ve lost over a hundred pounds in 7 months between the two of us. The staff is communicative and kind. We highly recommend!!
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1801817028
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- University of California, Los Angeles. (UCLA)
- General Surgery
