Dr. Peter Black, MD

Neurosurgery
4.9 (23)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Peter Black, MD

Dr. Peter Black, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Natick, MA. 

Dr. Black works at Leonard Morse Hospital in Natick, MA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Black's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Leonard Morse Hospital
    67 Union St, Natick, MA 01760 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 650-7473

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 23 ratings
Patient Ratings (23)
5 Star
(21)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Peter Black, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1437115185
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Peter Black, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Black is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Black has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Black has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Black works at Leonard Morse Hospital in Natick, MA. View the full address on Dr. Black’s profile.

23 patients have reviewed Dr. Black. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Black.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Black, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Black appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

