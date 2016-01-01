Dr. Peter Blackburn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blackburn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Blackburn, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Blackburn, MD
Dr. Peter Blackburn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Baptist Health Corbin and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.
Dr. Blackburn works at
Dr. Blackburn's Office Locations
-
1
Medicine Specialties - Gastroenterology740 Rose St Ste B101, Lexington, KY 40536 Directions (859) 323-5867
-
2
Baptist Health Medical Group Breast Imaging1760 Nicholasville Rd Ste 401, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 323-7101
-
3
Shriners Hospitals for Children Medical Center - Lexington - Advanced Eye Care110 Conn Ter Fl 4, Lexington, KY 40508 Directions (859) 323-5867
-
4
University Of Kentucky OPH740 N Limestone Rm B101, Lexington, KY 40508 Directions (859) 323-5867
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Corbin
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blackburn?
About Dr. Peter Blackburn, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1336196815
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blackburn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blackburn accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blackburn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blackburn works at
Dr. Blackburn has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blackburn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Blackburn has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blackburn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blackburn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blackburn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.