Overview of Dr. Peter Blackburn, MD

Dr. Peter Blackburn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Baptist Health Corbin and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.



Dr. Blackburn works at Medicine Specialties - Gastroenterology in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.