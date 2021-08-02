Overview of Dr. Peter Blaes, MD

Dr. Peter Blaes, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Blaes works at Town Center Psychiatric Assocs in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.