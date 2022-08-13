Dr. Peter Blumencranz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blumencranz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Blumencranz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Blumencranz, MD
Dr. Peter Blumencranz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Blumencranz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Blumencranz's Office Locations
-
1
Baycare Medical Group Comprehensive Breast Care Center of Tampa Bay- Clearwater400 Pinellas St Ste 200, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 446-5681
-
2
Morton Plant Hospital300 Pinellas St, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 462-2131
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blumencranz?
Dr. Blumencranz is one of the most educated and experienced doctors in his field. Just start dropping his name around and you will see how revered he is amongst both his patients and colleagues. He's a legend around town. I had a primary doc go fanboy once when I mentioned his name. I'm a little biased, as he saved my wife's life a few years ago from an aggressive cancer. In my opinion Dr. Blumencranz is a professional that takes his job extremely serious. Dr. Blumencranz is the kind of doctor you want in your corner when facing serious life and death decisions, not some clown you can't trust.
About Dr. Peter Blumencranz, MD
- General Surgery
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1306845037
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blumencranz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blumencranz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blumencranz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blumencranz works at
Dr. Blumencranz has seen patients for Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blumencranz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Blumencranz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blumencranz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blumencranz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blumencranz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.