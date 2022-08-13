Overview of Dr. Peter Blumencranz, MD

Dr. Peter Blumencranz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Blumencranz works at Baycare Medical Group Comprehensive Breast Care Center of Tampa Bay- Clearwater in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Lumpectomy and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.