Overview of Dr. Peter Boardman, MD

Dr. Peter Boardman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Maplewood, MN. They specialize in Neurology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital, M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital and Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Boardman works at Neurological Associates of Saint Paul, PA in Maplewood, MN with other offices in Saint Paul, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.