Dr. Peter Boehm, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Boehm, MD
Dr. Peter Boehm, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital, Erlinger Baroness Hospital and Parkridge Medical Center.
Dr. Boehm works at
Dr. Boehm's Office Locations
Ut Erlanger Neuro Surgery Group1010 E 3rd St Ste 202, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 265-2233
Erlanger Neurosurgery & Spine979 E 3rd St Ste C920, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 778-2233
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
- Parkridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Peter Boehm Jr performed a two level spinal fusion in my lower back on August 23, 2019. I can't thank him enough for helping me in one of the worst moments of my life. He has always been polite at every visit and answers every question I may have. He was very conservative and tried every nonsurgical treatment before performing the spinal fusion. He along with all the othsr doctors that were on his team during my surgery were phenomenal. I couldn't have asked for a more professional team of doctors. My appointments have always been on time. One thing I really liked about doctor Boehm, he will tell you the truth even if its not what you want to hear. Sadly after a period of time, some of my pain returned. Dr Boemh wasted no time in trying to find the problem. It appears my left hip is now messed up so its off to see an orthopedic surgeon. If the ortho is even half the Dr. That Dr Boemh is, I will be satisfied.
About Dr. Peter Boehm, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 53 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boehm has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boehm accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boehm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boehm works at
Dr. Boehm has seen patients for Myelopathy, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boehm on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Boehm. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boehm.
