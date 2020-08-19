Overview of Dr. Peter Boehm, MD

Dr. Peter Boehm, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Erlanger Western Carolina Hospital, Erlinger Baroness Hospital and Parkridge Medical Center.



Dr. Boehm works at NEUROSURGICAL GROUP in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.