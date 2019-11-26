Dr. Peter Boggs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boggs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Boggs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Boggs, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans|Lsu Sch Of Med In New Orleans|Lsu Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center, Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health and WK Bossier Health Center.
Locations
The Allergy & Asthma Clinic and Research Center - Bossier City2300 Hospital Dr Ste 345, Bossier City, LA 71111 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
The Allergy & Asthma Clinic and Research Center - Shreveport1666 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 140, Shreveport, LA 71105 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
- WK Bossier Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Very fortunate to find extremely compitant Dr about my medical condition. Personable and extremely diligent to one on one treatment session. Very good Dr
About Dr. Peter Boggs, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 59 years of experience
- English
- 1447217252
Education & Certifications
- Baylor
- Baylor
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans|Lsu Sch Of Med In New Orleans|Lsu Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
