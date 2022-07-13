Dr. Peter Bolan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bolan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Bolan, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Bolan, MD
Dr. Peter Bolan, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Houston Medical Center and Piedmont Macon Medical Center.
Dr. Bolan works at
Dr. Bolan's Office Locations
-
1
Vascular Institute Navicent Health575 1st St, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 742-7566Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Houston Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bolan?
Open heat surgery over 10 years ago!! Very professional Surgeon!
About Dr. Peter Bolan, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1174502314
Education & Certifications
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bolan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bolan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bolan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bolan works at
Dr. Bolan has seen patients for Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bolan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bolan speaks Arabic.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bolan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bolan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bolan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bolan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.