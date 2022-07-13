Overview of Dr. Peter Bolan, MD

Dr. Peter Bolan, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Houston Medical Center and Piedmont Macon Medical Center.



Dr. Bolan works at Navicent Vascular Institute in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.