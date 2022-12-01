See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Southfield, MI
Dr. Peter Bono, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
4.4 (176)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Peter Bono, DO

Dr. Peter Bono, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills.

Dr. Bono works at Michigan Spine & Brain Surgeons, PLLC in Southfield, MI with other offices in Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bono's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southfield Office
    22250 Providence Dr Ste 601, Southfield, MI 48075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 569-7745
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Novi Office
    26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 240, Novi, MI 48374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
  • Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spinal Stenosis
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Lordosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 176 ratings
    Patient Ratings (176)
    5 Star
    (141)
    4 Star
    (9)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Dec 01, 2022
    I had a spinal fusion done by Dr. Bono and was very impressed by the care from him and his staff. They were very empathetic and quick to answer any question I had. They have the surgical process streamlined.
    Kimberly — Dec 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Peter Bono, DO
    About Dr. Peter Bono, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346234770
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York University-Hospital For Joint Diseases
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Florida
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Bono, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bono is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bono has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bono accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Bono has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bono has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bono on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    176 patients have reviewed Dr. Bono. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bono.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bono, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bono appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

