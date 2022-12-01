Overview of Dr. Peter Bono, DO

Dr. Peter Bono, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills.



Dr. Bono works at Michigan Spine & Brain Surgeons, PLLC in Southfield, MI with other offices in Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.