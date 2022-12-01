Dr. Peter Bono, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bono is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Bono, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Bono, DO
Dr. Peter Bono, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills.
Dr. Bono works at
Dr. Bono's Office Locations
-
1
Southfield Office22250 Providence Dr Ste 601, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 569-7745Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Novi Office26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 240, Novi, MI 48374 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I had a spinal fusion done by Dr. Bono and was very impressed by the care from him and his staff. They were very empathetic and quick to answer any question I had. They have the surgical process streamlined.
About Dr. Peter Bono, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Italian
- 1346234770
Education & Certifications
- New York University-Hospital For Joint Diseases
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Florida
- Orthopedic Surgery
