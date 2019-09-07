Overview of Dr. Peter Bosco, MD

Dr. Peter Bosco, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Bosco works at Greater Hartford Urology Group in Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostatitis and Chronic Prostatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.