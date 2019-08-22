See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Salt Lake City, UT
Dr. Peter Bossart, MD

Colorectal Surgery
3.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Peter Bossart, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Lds Hospital and Salt Lake Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Bossart works at SALT LAKE REGIONAL MEDICAL CTR in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gamma West Cancer Services - Salt Lake Regional Hospital
    1050 E South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT 84102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 350-8400
    North office
    324 E 10th Ave Ste 280, Salt Lake City, UT 84103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 408-5930

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lds Hospital
  • Salt Lake Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Abdominal Disorders
Hemorrhoids
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Abdominal Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Peter Bossart, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477647246
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ferguson Colon/Rectal Hosp
    Residency
    • St Luke's Roosevelt Hosp
    Internship
    • St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    • Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Utah
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Bossart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bossart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bossart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bossart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bossart works at SALT LAKE REGIONAL MEDICAL CTR in Salt Lake City, UT. View the full address on Dr. Bossart’s profile.

    Dr. Bossart has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bossart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Bossart. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bossart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bossart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bossart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

