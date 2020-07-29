Overview of Dr. Peter Brazis III, MD

Dr. Peter Brazis III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wheaton, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine.



Dr. Brazis III works at Wheaton Eye Clinic in Wheaton, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.