Dr. Peter Brazis III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brazis III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Brazis III, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Brazis III, MD
Dr. Peter Brazis III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wheaton, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine.
Dr. Brazis III works at
Dr. Brazis III' Office Locations
-
1
Clinical Research Center of Wheaton Eye Clinic LLC2015 N Main St, Wheaton, IL 60187 Directions (630) 668-8250Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brazis III?
Dr. Brazis diagnosed a problem no other doctor was able to do my whole life. He is by far one the best doctors I have ever been to.
About Dr. Peter Brazis III, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1811984669
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brazis III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brazis III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brazis III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brazis III works at
Dr. Brazis III has seen patients for Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brazis III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Brazis III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brazis III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brazis III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brazis III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.