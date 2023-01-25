Dr. Peter Bregman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bregman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Bregman, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Bregman, DPM
Dr. Peter Bregman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Bregman works at
Dr. Bregman's Office Locations
-
1
Bregman Foot-Ankle & Nerve Center7150 W Sunset Rd Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (703) 702-2526Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bregman and staff are beyond amazing--I sought his assistance for a failed tarsal tunnel decompression surgery from out of state. Dr. Bregman is professional and knowledgeable and answers all questions thoroughly--even going above and beyond to answer questions through email. His bedside manner is wonderful; I always felt that he had my best interests at heart and would work to the best of his ability to help improve my quality of life in any way he could. Likewise, his staff also helped me through all of the complicated paperwork and issues that arose from coming from outside of Nevada. Surgical care was amazing (Nevada has it figured out!). Post-surgery, I am still receiving exemplary care from Dr. Bregman and staff from afar. I am forever grateful to them and highly recommend!
About Dr. Peter Bregman, DPM
- Podiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- The Cambridge Hospital (Harvard Affiliated)
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- The College of New Jersey
- Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bregman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bregman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bregman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bregman has seen patients for Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bregman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bregman speaks Spanish.
91 patients have reviewed Dr. Bregman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bregman.
