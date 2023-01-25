See All Podiatrists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Peter Bregman, DPM

Podiatry
4.2 (91)
Map Pin Small Las Vegas, NV
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Peter Bregman, DPM

Dr. Peter Bregman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Bregman works at Bregman Foot-Ankle & Nerve Center in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bregman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bregman Foot-Ankle & Nerve Center
    7150 W Sunset Rd Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 702-2526
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 91 ratings
    Patient Ratings (91)
    5 Star
    (71)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Jan 25, 2023
    Dr. Bregman and staff are beyond amazing--I sought his assistance for a failed tarsal tunnel decompression surgery from out of state. Dr. Bregman is professional and knowledgeable and answers all questions thoroughly--even going above and beyond to answer questions through email. His bedside manner is wonderful; I always felt that he had my best interests at heart and would work to the best of his ability to help improve my quality of life in any way he could. Likewise, his staff also helped me through all of the complicated paperwork and issues that arose from coming from outside of Nevada. Surgical care was amazing (Nevada has it figured out!). Post-surgery, I am still receiving exemplary care from Dr. Bregman and staff from afar. I am forever grateful to them and highly recommend!
    About Dr. Peter Bregman, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1235165671
    Education & Certifications

    • The Cambridge Hospital (Harvard Affiliated)
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    • The College of New Jersey
    • Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Bregman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bregman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bregman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bregman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bregman works at Bregman Foot-Ankle & Nerve Center in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Bregman’s profile.

    Dr. Bregman has seen patients for Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bregman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    91 patients have reviewed Dr. Bregman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bregman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bregman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bregman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

