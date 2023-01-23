Dr. Breslin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Breslin, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Breslin, MD
Dr. Peter Breslin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Glen Allen, VA.
Dr. Breslin works at
Dr. Breslin's Office Locations
Verify Psychiatry3974 Springfield Rd Ste A, Glen Allen, VA 23060 Directions (804) 495-8661
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Breslin and Verity are great. They’ve gotten me in quickly for appointments, every step of the way. The reception staff are very friendly. I know it’s not easy dealing with drug addicts all day, especially ones in a state of withdrawal/anxiety, like I was. But Dr. Breslin has handled everything with patience and understanding. He’s very responsive via email too.
About Dr. Peter Breslin, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1114288529
Education & Certifications
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Breslin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Breslin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Breslin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Breslin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Breslin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Breslin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.