Dr. Peter Bretan, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Bretan, MD
Dr. Peter Bretan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Watsonville, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Watsonville Community Hospital.
Dr. Bretan's Office Locations
Coastal Health Partners1820 Main St, Watsonville, CA 95076 Directions (831) 728-4227Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Watsonville Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Bretan to be very professional and my experience with him over the last month has been very good. I did not wait long for him to see me and he explained my condition to me respectfully.
About Dr. Peter Bretan, MD
- Urology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1639177934
Education & Certifications
- UC-SF
- University of California San Francisco
- Univ Of Ca
- Uc Berkeley
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bretan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bretan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bretan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bretan works at
Dr. Bretan has seen patients for Prostatitis, Chronic Prostatitis and Neurogenic Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bretan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bretan speaks Spanish and Tagalog.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Bretan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bretan.
