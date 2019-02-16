See All Urologists in Watsonville, CA
Dr. Peter Bretan, MD

Urology
3.7 (27)
Map Pin Small Watsonville, CA
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Peter Bretan, MD

Dr. Peter Bretan, MD is an Urology Specialist in Watsonville, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Watsonville Community Hospital.

Dr. Bretan works at Coastal Health Partners in Watsonville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Prostatitis, Chronic Prostatitis and Neurogenic Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bretan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Coastal Health Partners
    1820 Main St, Watsonville, CA 95076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 728-4227
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Watsonville Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureterscopies Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Feb 16, 2019
    Charles T in Watsonville, CA — Feb 16, 2019
    About Dr. Peter Bretan, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1639177934
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of California San Francisco
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ca
    Undergraduate School
    • Uc Berkeley
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Bretan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bretan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bretan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bretan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bretan works at Coastal Health Partners in Watsonville, CA. View the full address on Dr. Bretan’s profile.

    Dr. Bretan has seen patients for Prostatitis, Chronic Prostatitis and Neurogenic Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bretan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Bretan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bretan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bretan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bretan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

