See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Tarzana, CA
Dr. Peter-Brian Andersson Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Peter-Brian Andersson

Clinical Neurophysiology
4.2 (39)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Peter-Brian Andersson is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cape Town, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.

Dr. Andersson works at Specialty Podiatry Center - Anthony W. Le, DPM & Lauren N. Le, DPM in Tarzana, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tarzana
    18370 Burbank Blvd Ste 107, Tarzana, CA 91356 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 221-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Tremor
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Gait Abnormality
Tremor
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Gait Abnormality

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 39 ratings
Patient Ratings (39)
5 Star
(30)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(7)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Andersson?

Feb 15, 2022
very professional, on time, very detailed appointment . Impressive doctor.
gary eck — Feb 15, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Peter-Brian Andersson
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Peter-Brian Andersson?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Andersson to family and friends

Dr. Andersson's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Andersson

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Peter-Brian Andersson.

About Dr. Peter-Brian Andersson

Specialties
  • Clinical Neurophysiology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 37 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1326063843
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Stanford University|University of California, San Francisco
Fellowship
Medical Education
  • University Of Cape Town, Faculty Of Health Sciences
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Peter-Brian Andersson is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andersson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Andersson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Andersson works at Specialty Podiatry Center - Anthony W. Le, DPM & Lauren N. Le, DPM in Tarzana, CA. View the full address on Dr. Andersson’s profile.

Dr. Andersson has seen patients for Tremor, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andersson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

39 patients have reviewed Dr. Andersson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andersson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andersson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andersson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Peter-Brian Andersson?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.