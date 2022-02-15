Dr. Peter-Brian Andersson is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andersson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter-Brian Andersson
Dr. Peter-Brian Andersson is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cape Town, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Tarzana18370 Burbank Blvd Ste 107, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 221-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
very professional, on time, very detailed appointment . Impressive doctor.
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1326063843
- Stanford University|University of California, San Francisco
- University Of Cape Town, Faculty Of Health Sciences
Dr. Andersson has seen patients for Tremor, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andersson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Andersson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andersson.
