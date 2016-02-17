Overview of Dr. Peter Bridges, MD

Dr. Peter Bridges, MD is an Urology Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Meadville Medical Center and Upmc Hamot.



Dr. Bridges works at Lakeview Urological Surgeons in Erie, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Bladder Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.