Dr. Peter Broekelschen, MD
Dr. Peter Broekelschen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ruprecht-Karls-Universitaet Heidelberg, Medizinische Gesamtfakultat and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
PETER H. BROEKELSCHEN, M.D., Inc.1441 Avocado Ave, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 759-1042Monday7:30am - 12:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 12:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 11:00am
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Dr Broekelschen is great. Unfortunately, I cannot give 5 stars because of my experience with his staff member. Putting aside leaving two messages and not receiving a return call, On the third attempt a staff member answered. She had difficulty answering simple and direct questions. Abrasive and socially challenged would be an accurate description.
- Gastroenterology
- 56 years of experience
- English, German
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
- Orange Co Med Center
- U Heidelberg
- Ruprecht-Karls-Universitaet Heidelberg, Medizinische Gesamtfakultat
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
