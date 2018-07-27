Overview

Dr. Peter Broekelschen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ruprecht-Karls-Universitaet Heidelberg, Medizinische Gesamtfakultat and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Broekelschen works at PETER BROEKELSCHEN MD in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.