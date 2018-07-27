See All Gastroenterologists in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Peter Broekelschen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ruprecht-Karls-Universitaet Heidelberg, Medizinische Gesamtfakultat and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.

Dr. Broekelschen works at PETER BROEKELSCHEN MD in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    PETER H. BROEKELSCHEN, M.D., Inc.
    1441 Avocado Ave, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 759-1042
    Monday
    7:30am - 12:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 11:00am

Gastritis
Abdominal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Gastritis
Abdominal Pain
Hemorrhoids

Gastritis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 27, 2018
    Dr Broekelschen is great. Unfortunately, I cannot give 5 stars because of my experience with his staff member. Putting aside leaving two messages and not receiving a return call, On the third attempt a staff member answered. She had difficulty answering simple and direct questions. Abrasive and socially challenged would be an accurate description.
    Jacob — Jul 27, 2018
    About Dr. Peter Broekelschen, MD

    Gastroenterology
    56 years of experience
    English, German
    1366631525
    Education & Certifications

    Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
    Orange Co Med Center
    U Heidelberg
    Ruprecht-Karls-Universitaet Heidelberg, Medizinische Gesamtfakultat
    Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Broekelschen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Broekelschen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Broekelschen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Broekelschen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Broekelschen works at PETER BROEKELSCHEN MD in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Broekelschen’s profile.

    Dr. Broekelschen has seen patients for Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Broekelschen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Broekelschen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Broekelschen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Broekelschen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Broekelschen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

