Dr. Peter Brown, MD

Family Medicine
4.1 (11)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Peter Brown, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Altos, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).

Dr. Brown works at Peter W Brown MD in Los Altos, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Altos Oaks Family Practice
    747 Altos Oaks Dr Ste 2, Los Altos, CA 94024 (650) 941-4545

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors.

Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Skin Screenings
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Skin Screenings

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Skin Screenings
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Allergies
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Back Pain
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Drug Allergy Testing
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
Emphysema
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gout
Heart Disease
Heartburn
Hernia
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteopenia
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patch Testing
Pelvic Exams
Polyuria
Prostatitis
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Stye
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
VAP Lipid Testing
Venous Sclerotherapy
Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Peter Brown, MD

    Specialties
    Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    53 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1720016942
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Hartford Hosp/U Conn
    Residency
    Medical Education
    Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    Stanford University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

