Overview

Dr. Peter Brown, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Altos, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).



Dr. Brown works at Peter W Brown MD in Los Altos, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

