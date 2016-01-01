Dr. Peter Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Brown, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Brown, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Altos, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Locations
Altos Oaks Family Practice747 Altos Oaks Dr Ste 2, Los Altos, CA 94024 Directions (650) 941-4545
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Peter Brown, MD
- Family Medicine
- 53 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hartford Hosp/U Conn
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Stanford University
