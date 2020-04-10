Dr. Bruno accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peter Bruno, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Bruno, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Universita Degli Studi Di Bologna, Facolta De Medicina E Chirurgia and is affiliated with Mather Hospital.
Dr. Bruno works at
Locations
Central Texas Colon and Rectal Surgeons4106 Medical Pkwy, Austin, TX 78756 Directions (512) 418-1979Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Atlanta Center for Dental Health11190 Haynes Bridge Rd, Alpharetta, GA 30022 Directions (866) 687-1992Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
North Suffolk Cardiology48 Route 25A Ste 108, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 941-2000
North Suffolk Cardiology745 Route 25A Ste F, Rocky Point, NY 11778 Directions (631) 941-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group728 W 11th Ave, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 730-7195Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Kashmira Patel MD LLC3200 Sunset Ave Ste 101, Ocean, NJ 07712 Directions (732) 775-7710Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Always one step a head.
About Dr. Peter Bruno, MD
- Cardiology
- 54 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1588770861
Education & Certifications
- Nassau County Med Center
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Universita Degli Studi Di Bologna, Facolta De Medicina E Chirurgia
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bruno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bruno works at
Dr. Bruno has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Congenital Heart Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bruno on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bruno speaks Italian.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruno. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruno.
