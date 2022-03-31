Overview of Dr. Peter Buffa, MD

Dr. Peter Buffa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bethpage, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate.



Dr. Buffa works at Prohealth Bethpage Island Medical Group in Bethpage, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.