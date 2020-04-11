Dr. Peter Burrows, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burrows is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Burrows, MD
Overview of Dr. Peter Burrows, MD
Dr. Peter Burrows, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LOS ANGELES COUNTY - USC MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burrows' Office Locations
- 1 850 N Kolb Rd Ste F, Tucson, AZ 85710 Directions (520) 731-0600
Carondelet St. Joseph's Hospital350 N Wilmot Rd, Tucson, AZ 85711 Directions (520) 731-0600
Camp Lowell Surgery Center LLC4620 E Camp Lowell Dr, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 731-0600
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I find Dr. Burrows to be a highly professional, friendly Dr who listens and answers all my questions. I have nothing but high praise for Dr Burrows and his staff. A 5 star experience in every way...
About Dr. Peter Burrows, MD
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1609876523
Education & Certifications
- LOS ANGELES COUNTY - USC MEDICAL CENTER
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burrows has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burrows accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burrows has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burrows has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burrows on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Burrows speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Burrows. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burrows.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burrows, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burrows appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.