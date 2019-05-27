Overview of Dr. Peter Campbell, MD

Dr. Peter Campbell, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University.



Dr. Campbell works at Vella Hand Surgery in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.