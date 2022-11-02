Overview of Dr. Peter Campbell, MD

Dr. Peter Campbell, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital, Specialists Hospital Shreveport, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital.



Dr. Campbell works at Spine Institute Of Louisiana in Shreveport, LA with other offices in Chambersburg, PA, Frederick, MD and Hagerstown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Degenerative Disc Disease and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.