Dr. Peter Campbell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Campbell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Peter Campbell, MD
Dr. Peter Campbell, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital, Specialists Hospital Shreveport, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital.
Dr. Campbell works at
Dr. Campbell's Office Locations
-
1
Pro Read LLC1500 Line Ave Ste 200, Shreveport, LA 71101 Directions (318) 629-5555
-
2
Parkway Neuroscience755 Norland Ave # 102, Chambersburg, PA 17201 Directions (717) 267-2563
-
3
Parkway Neuroscience and Spine Institute85 Thomas Johnson Ct Ste D, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 797-9240
-
4
Parkway Neuroscience/Spine Institute17 Western Maryland Pkwy Ste 100, Hagerstown, MD 21740 Directions (301) 797-9240
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
- Specialists Hospital Shreveport
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Campbell?
Dr. Campbell is a very caring, compassionate doctor. He knew exactly what to do to stop my pain. He did 2 surgeries on my spine and I feel better than I have in years. When my husband hurt his back, I took him to see Dr Campbell and he is also pain free. Thank you so much Dr. Campbell. Your the BEST!!
About Dr. Peter Campbell, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1235330432
Education & Certifications
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Campbell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Campbell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Campbell works at
Dr. Campbell has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Degenerative Disc Disease and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Campbell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.