Dr. Peter Capicotto, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Unity Hospital.
Greater Rochester Orthopaedics30 Hagen Dr Ste 220, Rochester, NY 14625 Directions (585) 295-5476
- Rochester General Hospital
- Unity Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Capicotto reviewed my mylogram and determined a second surgery was not merited. He recommended pain management going forward
- Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1225063571
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
