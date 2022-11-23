Overview of Dr. Peter Capicotto, MD

Dr. Peter Capicotto, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Unity Hospital.



Dr. Capicotto works at Greater Rochester Orthopaedics in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.