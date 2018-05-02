Overview of Dr. Peter Capizzi, MD

Dr. Peter Capizzi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Capizzi works at Capizzi MD Cosmetic Surgery in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Huntersville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.