Dr. Peter Capizzi, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.3 (13)
Map Pin Small Charlotte, NC
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Peter Capizzi, MD

Dr. Peter Capizzi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Capizzi works at Capizzi MD Cosmetic Surgery in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Huntersville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Capizzi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Capizzi MD Cosmetic Surgery
    900 East Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 825-6894
  2. 2
    Stillwater Plastic Surgery
    8712 Lindholm Dr Ste 308, Huntersville, NC 28078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 655-8988

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 02, 2018
    I would highly recommend this place! Got my Botox done by Grace and she’s absolutely amazing! My forehead was smooth by the next day and I was able to see my results within a week. She’s very knowledgeable and explains everything step by step. Friendly staff. Will definitely be back!
    Jessica — May 02, 2018
    About Dr. Peter Capizzi, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154386837
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    Medical Education
    • E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Capizzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Capizzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Capizzi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Capizzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Capizzi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Capizzi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Capizzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Capizzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

