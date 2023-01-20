Overview of Dr. Peter Caprise Jr, MD

Dr. Peter Caprise Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lynchburg, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from U NC Sch Med and is affiliated with Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.



Dr. Caprise Jr works at OrthoVirginia in Lynchburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.